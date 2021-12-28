British naturalist and nature documentary pioneer Percy Smith created a series of film featuring mechanical models of animals filmed in stop-motion to shed light on fascinating feats of nature. Smith reportedly created this 1909 masterpiece, "To Demonstrate How Spiders Fly," to "cure people of their fear of spiders by showing them blown up images of their eight legged foes on the cinema screen."
Fantastic nature film from 1909 uses tiny mechanical arachnid to show how spiders fly
