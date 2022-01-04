Brian Eno and the Hafler circuit

In the liner notes to Brian Eno's Ambient 4: On Land, he recommends an experimental speaker set-up where you wire a third speaker into the positive output terminals of the left and right speakers and place this third speaker behind you.

In this video on the Octave Records YouTube channel, Paul answers a question from a viewer about this system. It's called, he explains, a Hafler circuit (or Hafler hookup). And yes, it does work. You can read more about Hafler circuits and how they work here.

Image: On Land cover inset.