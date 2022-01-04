Stunning selfies from China's Mars probe

China's Tiawnwen 1 probe in orbit around Mark launched a small camera to grab stunning selfies and other beautiful images above the Red Planet. The probe has been in orbit for 11 months. From Space.com:

The views give an unprecedented view of a spacecraft in orbit around another planet, showing the golden body of Tianwen 1, the silver high-gain antenna for communications, solar arrays and science antennae. A closeup shows the spacecraft's radar antenna parallel to the solar array[…]

"The orbiter is currently orbiting Mars in very good condition. We can see our orbiter flying around Mars in a working state, and we can clearly see the solar panel wings, directional antenna and some of the antenna facilities in orbit," Sun Zezhou, Tianwen 1 chief system designer, told state media.