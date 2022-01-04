Two weeks leave for assistant police chief who displayed Nazi insignia on office door

Those approaching the office of SS Obergruppenführer D. Kammerzell were in for a surprise: it turns out that he is in fact an assistant police chief in Kent, Washington!

Assistant Chief Derek Kammerzell was given two weeks off without pay by Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla in July after an internal investigation concluded that Kammerzell knew full well the meaning of the insignia he posted above the nameplate on his office door in September 2020 — that of an SS "obergruppenfuhrer," one of the senior-most ranks in the Third Reich. The insignia was taken down after four days when a detective in the investigations bureau, which Kammerzell commanded, filed a complaint.