Here's to another year of fucking that chicken!
Enjoy the "Best News Bloopers" of 2021!
William Shatner reacts to impressions of himself
One of the best parts about watching William Shatner react to impressions of him as Captain Kirk is wondering just how firmly his tongue is pressed into his cheek. He seems like he's being a good sport about it all while also legitimately thinking many of the impressions are not accurate. The best moments come… READ THE REST
Watch this very funny unseen clip from The Office
"It is not toilet humor! It is toilet tragedy." The Office still craps me up. That Michael Scott is a real commodian. READ THE REST
Rick Astley on the first time he was Rickrolled: "I don't need this in my life right now"
Rickrolling enabled Rick Astley to rise like a Phoenix from the flames of 1980s one hit wonders. But when the prank first began and his friend in California sent him a link to his own video, Astley didn't find it particularly funny. He wasn't offended either. It just didn't make any sense to him. (It… READ THE REST
