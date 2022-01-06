Russia sends troops into Kazakhstan

Russia's game of Crap Risk picked up steam Thursday with it sending troops into Kazakhstan, where the government is on the verge of collapse after killing dozens of protestors. The troops are there to "quell the unrest."

Police said they killed dozens of rioters, and state television said that 13 security officers were killed — including two who were found decapitated — and 353 injured, according to reports. President ​Kassym-Jomart Tokayev​ blamed the unrest on "terrorist bands," called on a Russian-led military alliance for help, and vowed that the rioters would be dealt with harshly.

I wonder how China feels about its border with Russia getting 1800 km longer.