These little donkeys at a farm in Ohio can't get enough of John Denver's "Country Road," sung by the smothered man sitting on an outdoor couch.
Watch: Man shrouded by loving donkeys who are entranced with his singing
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- donkeys
- serenades
Mayor 'underestimated public outrage' in letting an assistant police chief off easy for a flagrant display of Nazism
Kent, Washington Mayor Dana Ralph seems to be apologizing for pissing off the town when she let the assistant police chief off easy for openly associating himself with Nazis, while on duty and in the police station, while not actually apologizing for letting him off easy. I think she is a mayor who doesn't realize… READ THE REST
Hunny the bear has the key to my heart
Hunny Gone Wild is a riveting dance performance by Hunny the Bear in her motel room. Hunny has a rebellious spirit and doesn't want anyone to stop her from busting a move on the bed or table, even though she is wearing shoes. I'm hypnotized by Hunny's enchanting presence and pray that I get to… READ THE REST
Take a tour of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" house that just sold for $2.98 million
Although A Nightmare on Elm Street took place in Ohio, the house that protagonist Nancy Thompson was terrorized in is actually located at 1428 North Genesee Ave in Los Angeles. And it just sold for $2.98 million. As a bonus, the 2700 square foot, 3 bedroom, 5 bathroom home includes a guest house that comedian… READ THE REST
Charge all your devices on the go with 54% off this portable charger
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're a tech enthusiast who's constantly on the go, you also need to carry accessories to keep your gadgets charged. It's hard enough packing up enough cords to charge these… READ THE REST
The nomadplug is a travel adapter that'll ensure you have juice in 195 different countries
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Yeah, let's just call it now: We're not really going anywhere fast at this point. But someday, we'll be able to roam freely about the world, and it will be just… READ THE REST
Got no time for a formal workout? This under-desk exercise bike is $84 off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Has your bod hit the back burner? You're not alone. And, if you haven't been hit with COVID yet, the anxiety mounting from the fear of contracting it has caused you… READ THE REST