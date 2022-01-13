Prince Andrew stripped of royal title

Two days after a federal judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of statutory rape and two years since the disastrous BBC interview that led to world to assume he was guilty, Prince Andrew is being formally stripped of his royal title—by his own mother, Queen Elizabeth. (Edit: and his military affiliations) He will no longer be titled "His Royal Highness", no longer perform any royal duties or issue patronage, and will face the legal consequences of his association with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein "as a private citizen".

Andrew remains Duke of York and ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, but his title and duties will not be restored irrespective of the outcomes of the lawsuit or any future trials.