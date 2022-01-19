Body rolled up in carpet inside car was something else

On Sunday, police in Cambridgeshire, England responded to reports that a car was racing down the M11 highway with a body rolled up in a carpet. According to witnesses, a pair of feet were visible sticking through the car window.

According to a police report, the officers "managed to track the vehicle down in Angel Drove, Ely where our officers discovered there were indeed a pair of feet… belonging to a mannequin dressed as Prince Charming 🤴🏼 who was on his way to a themed birthday🎈 !

"Advice was given to the driver to avoid such circumstances occurring again!"

(Facebook)