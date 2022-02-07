Multi-talented German maker, Laura Kampf, had some I-beam she was looking to repurpose. She turned it into this gorgeous little yakitori BBQ grill.
Image: Screengrab
Laura Kampf turns an I-beam into a yakitori grill
Multi-talented German maker, Laura Kampf, had some I-beam she was looking to repurpose. She turned it into this gorgeous little yakitori BBQ grill.
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- bbq
- grilling
- Laura Kampf
- makers
- upcycling
"Making Fun" is a new building challenge show coming to Netflix in March
I'm excited to finally get to share news of a new Netflix show from friends Jimmy DiResta and John Graziano (along with Pat Lap, Derek Forestier, and Paul Jackman). Called Making Fun, each week, these four master makers are challenged by children to bring crazy kid ideas to life. Apparently (and maybe not surprisingly, given… READ THE REST
Maker jargon and slang for 2021
This past year, in my weekly maker tips newsletter, Gareth's Tips, Tools, and Shop Tales, I started a semi-regular column of jargon, slang, and technical terms that I thought would be informative and/or entertaining to my readers. Here is the collected list for 2021. I've also incorporated the jargon and slang that I included in… READ THE REST
This Old Tony makes a knife for the first time
I've really been enjoying watching all of the YouTubers' Secret Santa videos. In this one, a favorite YouTube maker of mine, This Old Tony, creates a gorgeous folding knife for Xlya Foxlin. This is the first knife he's ever attempted. As is always the case with a This Old Tony video, there is LOL humor… READ THE REST
Fashion and function both in one pair of smartphone gloves for 71% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We all know how frustrating it can be trying to use our smartphones, or any touchscreen device for that matter, while we're wearing gloves. The colder weather makes it especially tough choosing… READ THE REST
This Everimaging 3-in-1 Photographer's Bundle for Mac is perfect for photogs everywhere
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You've decided to switch gears and become one with your camera, congrats! You are well on your way to taking photography from a hobby to an income. Now that you've scored your… READ THE REST
Take a seat wherever you are with the portable Telescoping Stool
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're a person who's constantly on-the-go, craves adventure, and invests in smart gear, then the Telescoping Stool will be your favorite new item. While in the midst of an outdoor activity… READ THE REST