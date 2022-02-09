These tenacious brown spaniels on a mountain in Wales stood their ground on Sunday as winds of 50-59 mph tried to take them down. Although the small doggos were unflappable, it was a different story for their jowls and ears.
Watch: Dogs make the funniest faces when standing in 50-59 mph wind
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- doggos
- spaniels
A quick and easy recipe for cheeseburger bites
Now that I'm older, I finally understand. My mom was right; we have food at home. Instead of melting my paycheck at Mcdonalds', I'm learning the joys of making burgers and treats at home. Did you know that you can make milkshakes—at home? I know; I was taken aback too. Moreover, the milkshake machine (or… READ THE REST
Bring your workstation with you with this adaptable laptop stand for $30
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Traditionally, laptop stands are convenient for making your hands and wrists comfortable while typing or correcting the height of a desk that's too short for you. But they're rigid and, if… READ THE REST
Pizza place accidentally ran magazine ad featuring naked man in latte art
Chiaro's Pizza & Restaurant in Sellersville, Pennsylvania apologized after accidentally running a magazine ad that featured a well-endowed nude man in the latte art atop a cappuccino. The free magazine, Community Connection Monthly, was mailed out to local residents, one of whom noticed the hidden portrait and notified the restaurant. "We deeply apologize for letting… READ THE REST
Give your bones some R&R with over 50% off this massage gun
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Anxiety comes and goes, and life is just an overwhelming cacophony of screams (insert almost every talking point of the last three years). No matter where your life takes you, the actual… READ THE REST
Entrepreneurs can grow their business with this $50 research survey tool
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Can you imagine improving a business in an era without electricity and the internet? Where would you even begin? The library, of course, but not all books contain the answers entrepreneurs… READ THE REST
Bring the house down with this must-have Samsung Sound Tower, now half-off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From Valentine's Day to the Super Bowl to St. Patrick's Day, you've got plenty of fun get-togethers with your friends to look forward to in the upcoming months. And while your artichoke… READ THE REST