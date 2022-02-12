If you've ever wanted to ply the Dune Sea on Tattooine, you know you'll need the proper head gear. In this VanOaksProps tutorial they show how you can create a fairly righteous Tusken Raider head dress with simple parts and materials, hot glue, and some 3D printed greeble.
Making your own Star Wars Tusken Raider helmet
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Boba Fett
- cosplay
- props
- science fiction
- star wars
- tusken raiders
Excavating the underwater wreckage of sunken Trans-Atlantic slave ships
For NowThisNews, journalist Tulika Bose spoke with National Geographic storytelling fellow Tara Roberts about her underwater mission to examine the wrecks of sunken slave ships to uncover some forgotten details of the history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. READ THE REST
Enjoy this engineering analysis and speculation about San Francisco's ever more leaning Millennium Tower
You Tuber channel Building Integrity shares what appears to be a very sensical analysis of what has gone wrong with the Millennium Tower and speculates as to why the developer may have denied the very real need for piles-to-bedrock from the beginning, and bafflingly stuck to their guns throughout. The analysis is presented in a… READ THE REST
These wide-jaw clippers are a pleasure to use
If you have thick nails, you'll appreciate these wide-jaw clippers. They are heavy duty and the blades are sharp for precision nail cutting. I have given these as gifts and I like the idea that people think of me as they clip their nails. READ THE REST
This pet insurance is ideal for busy professionals
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. A lot of us are working from home at this point, especially those who work in tech and digital. If you spend long hours coding, filling out spreadsheets, and sitting in… READ THE REST
Bring your developer dreams to life with this $50 AppGameKit bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're waiting in the doctor's office or avoiding answering emails at work, you've definitely spent some time playing games on your phone. But it's been a while since you've played a… READ THE REST
Can't speak 30+ languages? The Freesay earphones can do it for you.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Anywhere you travel in the United States or internationally, you'll find a mix of cultures and languages from all around the world. So wouldn't it be nice to have the ability to interact… READ THE REST