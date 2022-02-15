Pass the Ball: a wonderful Rube Goldberg-esque animation where 40 artists each created three seconds of the story

Here's the idea as conceived by Nathan Boey:
3 second animation of a ball.
Pass it to someone in another country
They pick up where you left off.
