Mars in 8K: footage from Persistence rover

Images courtesy NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU / MSSS
Seán Doran gathered 4320-line footage from Mars Persistence rover puttering around the red planet, and set it to music by Chris Zabriskie. It's striking yet haunting, a barren place tantalizingly close yet impossibly distant.
Images courtesy NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU / MSSS
This is the first star images delivered to Earth by the new James Webb Space Telescope. It looks like 18 stars but it's actually just one captured multiple times as part of the telescope's mirror alignment process that will take three months to complete. Video explainer below. "Launching Webb to space was of course an… READ THE REST
NASA revealed plans to euthanize the International Space Station by "de-orbiting" it to fall into the Pacific Ocean in January 2031. By then, the ISS will have maintained a continuous human presence in space for three decades. According to NASA, future low-Earth orbit destinations will be developed and operated by the private sector. The good… READ THE REST
A SpaceX rocket stage launched in February 2015 is on course to smash into the Moon on March 4. Weighing about 4 metric tons, the hulking steel tube will hit the moon at about 2.58 km/second (around 5,500 miles per hour.) Unfortunately it's expected to hit on the far side of the Moon so we… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Suppose you're an enthusiastic international traveler that loves to learn about new cultures and embrace all languages. In that case, the NEWYES Scan Reader pen will be your new favorite device. This is a forward-thinking multifunctional pen… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're starting your own candle company or hoping to get your existing staff back on track to success, understanding the ins and outs of project management can do wonders for… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Ask any schmuck off the street who looks like they've been awake for ten years, and they'll tell you the same thing: The only thing that brings anyone comfort these days… READ THE REST