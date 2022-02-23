Russia invades Ukraine

After weeks of military build-up, negotiation and threats, Russia has <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-europe-60454795">reportedly begun bombing Ukraine</a>, including its capital Kyiv, embarking upon what Ukraine's government describes as a "full-scale invasion".

US President Joe Biden has responded to what he calls an "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces".

He says "the prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine".

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," he says.

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."