Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

If every Senate Democrat votes for Ketanji Brown Jackson, she'll become the first black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Good luck, judge Jackson!

President Biden will deliver remarks this afternoon to announce his decision to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, the White House said, calling her an "exceptionally qualified and historic nominee." The President will speak at 2 p.m. ET, according to updated White House schedule guidance. Jackson will also be delivering remarks. Her nomination sets in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation. The White House said in a statement that President Biden "conducted a rigorous process" to identify a replacement for Justice Stephen Breyer.

Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center:

"Judge Jackson is an eminently qualified public servant with distinguished experience as a federal judge, and her historic nomination promises an end to the erasure of Black women from our most sacred legal institutions. She brings extensive litigation experience at every level of the federal court system. As a District Court judge, she ruled on over 550 cases and is renowned for her careful, methodical approach to ensuring equal justice under law on reproductive rights, disability rights, and workers rights. It is incumbent upon senators to give her a fair and timely confirmation without obstruction, honoring their Constitutional duty to advise and consent and their moral duty to treat her with the respect and dignity she deserves."

Be under no illusions that at best this is likely to be a 50/50 vote, tie-broken by the vice president.

Mitch McConnell said "Judge Jackson was the favored choice of far-left dark-money groups that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the Court itself."

And though Lindsay Graham was one of three other GOP senators to vote for her at her last senate hearing, to replace Merrick Garland on the D.C. Circuit, he today denounced her after Biden announced her nomination: "the radical Left has won President Biden over," he wrote.

The GOP's attitude is "you can have a black woman so long as we pick her," and Jackson is not their pick.