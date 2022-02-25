M.A.S.H.  "Hot Lips" star Sally Kellerman, RIP

Actor and singer Sally Kellerman, best known for her role as Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in M.A.S.H. and Dr. Elizabeth Dehner in the Star Trek episode, "Where No Man Has Gone Before" died yesterday at the age of 84 in Woodland Hills, California.

From Variety:

Among her other roles were a cameo in Altman's "The Player," a professor in Rodney Dangerfield's "Back to School" and a Starfleet officer in the "Star Trek" episode "Where No Man Has Gone Before."

The willowy blonde actress with the characteristically throaty voice appeared in two Altman films in 1970; the other was the more experimental "Brewster McCloud," in which she starred with Bud Cort and Michael Murphy. In this film, which did not have a conventional narrative, Kellerman played Louise, the mother of Cort's bewinged character, Brewster.

She next starred opposite Alan Arkin in the Gene Saks-directed Neil Simon effort "Last of the Red Hot Lovers." The Cleveland Press wrote, "Sally Kellerman as the first woman makes out the best, managing to be both alluring and hostile. She's great with a put-down and her retorts have bite."