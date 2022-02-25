Stable genius Candace Owens pivots from Covid expert to foreign policy expert, says Putin may have lied

Conservative columnist Candace Owens, an anti-vaxxer who recently said the United States should "invade Australia" for being a "police state," is now applying her keen intellect to the situation in Ukraine.

After careful analysis, Professor Owens has come to the conclusion that Russian President Vladimir Putin might not always tell the truth. She's "just awating more information" before she delivers her full report, which leaders around the world are eager to receive so they can know what to do next.