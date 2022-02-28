Starship Chewbacca wins Horse Race at Santa Anita

Starship Chewbacca is a Bay Gelding horse born in 2017, the offspring of US Ranger and Visual Treat as well as the paternal grandson of Danzig and the maternal great-grandson of Skywalker — a detail which certainly adds a curious wrinkle to the existing Star Wars mythos.

Presumably, the other horse trainers in the race all pulled their jockeys aside and suggested a new strategy of "Let the Wookie win."

I don't know anything about Horse Racing but here's more info on the race, if you want.

Image: Public Domain via PxHere