Tucker Carlson struggles to recall his love of Putin, but this montage oughta help

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D–CA) told CNN that Tucker Carlson (along with Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo) is "rooting for Russians."

Swalwell said this after the many recent pro-Putin remarks spewed by Carlson, such as "Why is it disloyal to side with Russia?" and "I think we should probably take the side of Russia," and "Why shouldn't I root for Russia? Because I am!" If anything, Swalwell was putting it mildly.

But Carlson, noticing a change in the political winds, followed the GQP playbook and tried to lie his way out of his anti-American remarks.

"You know, it's such an awful thing to say — we hesitated to even play that," Carlson cried on his faux news show, referring to the clip of Swalwell. And then, playing stupid, as usual, he said, "The question is, why are they saying it? It doesn't make sense!"

Yes, Comrade, it does make sense. Here is a montage to refresh your addled memory.