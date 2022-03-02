The GOP cheered these five vile things Trump did to Zelensky

You would almost think Trump was beholden to Putin by the way he treated Ukraine while he was President. Why else would he do everything in his power to weaken Ukraine and undercut Zelensky at every opportunity? And why did Fox News and the GOP praise every pro-Russian/anti-Ukraine thing he did?

Perhaps it's best not to ask such questions of a genius of Trump's caliber. Instead, just read this Washington Post piece titled Opinion: "Five vile things Trump did to Zelensky and Ukraine that you forgot about," and marvel at Trump's masterful moves.

Spread propaganda about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election Ousted the well-regarded U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Froze military assistance to Ukraine Withheld a White House meeting from Zelensky Turned Ukraine policy over to Giuliani