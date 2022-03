Young punk rockers The Linda Lindas have taken "cat eyes" to the next level with the help of makeup artist Valerie Vonprisk. A tutorial for the "kitty liner" eyeliner design they rocked in their "Growing Up" music video is featured in the spring issue of BUST Magazine. Fur-real!

Go pre-order their new album, Growing Up, right meow. It drops April 8.

screengrab via The Linda Lindas/YT