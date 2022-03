U.S. Senator Linsday Graham (R-S.C.) called for the assassination of Russian premier Vladimir Putin in an interview last night, repeating the request on Twitter after the show.

Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?



The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.



You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

He was met by near-universal condemnation from left to right, with special fury coming from pro-Putin right-wingers.

Enjoy the weekend!