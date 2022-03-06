Russian cats have officially been banned from international cat competitions

From The Washington Post:

The International Cat Federation says it has banned Russian cats from its international competitions in the latest rebuke to Russia since it invaded Ukraine last week.

The federation, which considers itself "the United Nations of Cat Federations," said in a statement that it was "shocked and horrified" that Russian forces had invaded Ukraine and "started a war." Known as FIFe (for its French name, Fédération Internationale Féline), it said that the measures were decided Tuesday and that officials could not "witness these atrocities and do nothing."

It said the rule would remain in place until the end of May and would then be reviewed.