After two years of silence, Primitive Technology returns to build a new thatched workshop

It's been two years since we've seen anything from the talented and mysterious primitive technology maker who people named Prim (in lieu of knowing his real name). On his book, released in 2019, he went by the name of John Plant (if that's your real name). Plant allegedly took the last few years off from YouTube to work on a cable show.

As of March 2, Plant is back building stuff in the wilderness with nothing but an iPhone and his signature cargo shorts. In his first 2022 YouTube posting, he tears down his old thatched workshop hut and builds a new one.



Image: Screengrab