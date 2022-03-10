Watch the split personalities of Dr. Cruz and Mr. Ted

In the Strange Case of Dr. Cruz and Mr. Ted, the Texas Senator started off as a calm epidemiologist speaking to a crowd this morning. "The virus — the evidence is overwhelming — I think escaped from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan China." The good doctor didn't even flinch much when a voice in the back yelled, "You suck, Ted Cruz!" (First video below.)

But just moments later, Mr. Ted — who once schooled Big Bird about Covid vaccines (or was that Dr. Cruz?) — became outraged when somebody asked him if he thought the vaccine has saved lives. "Look! I'm not a doctor! You know what? Why would you take medical advice from me," he snapped. "I wouldn't take medical advice from me. I'm not in the business of giving medical advice!" (Second video below)

Calm (albeit pompous) Dr. Cruz:

Someone yells at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during press conference with D.C. trucker convoy: "Ted Cruz sucks!"



Cruz: "God bless you." pic.twitter.com/h4GU6TlU9U — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2022

Enraged Mr. Ted: