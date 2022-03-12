"Beskar" solid state drives

Rob Beschizza

Seagate's selling solid state drives modeled on the ingots of Beskar steel from Star Wars' Mandalorian spinoffs. They won't resist blaster bolts and you can't melt them down to make armor, but it will transfer data at up to 7300MB/s in M.2 form, with 2.5" SATA and external models also available. There's a $10 price premium over the standard editions.