Want some roadkill to cook? There's an app for that.

The State of Wyoming has created an app that enables citizens to lay claim to roadkill that they'd like to cook as a meal. Built into the latest Wyoming 511 app, the new feature was timed with a new law legalizing people to pick up roadkill for eating. According to officials, there are at least 6,000 animals killed annually on Wyoming roads. From the Associated Press:

Wyoming's new roadkill feature within the state Department of Transportation app helps people quickly claim accidentally killed deer, elk, moose, wild bison or wild turkey after documenting the animal and reviewing the rules for collecting roadkill to eat.

Another purpose is to help people follow the rules. For safety reasons, roadkill in Wyoming may not be collected after dark, along interstate highways or in construction zones[…]

Unlike in other states such as Alaska, roadkill meat in Wyoming can't be donated to anybody, including charities.

The whole carcass must be retrieved, not just the antlers or hide. In Oregon, which allows people to claim roadkill with an online form, people must surrender the head and antlers to wildlife authorities within five days but in Wyoming the whole animal is fair game.