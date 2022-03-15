Puppy really tries to hop from couch to table but nope. Better luck next time! (video)

All this puppy wants to do is hop from the couch to the table, but a small gap is getting in the way. After a few false starts, the brave pup gives it a go — but misses it completely. Maybe with a little more practice, buddy.
Puppy really tries to hop from couch to table but nope. Better luck next time!
