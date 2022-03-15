Hoping to be saved, a Daddy-fearing Eric Trump repeatedly bowed to his Lord Monday night as if his life depended on it, saying "my father" 12 times in five minutes when speaking to Sean Hannity. To spare the viewer, here it is edited down to 10 seconds.
Watch: Eric Trump exposes his daddy issues in this 10-second clip
