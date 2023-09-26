Trump's least intellectually gifted son lies about his father's corrupt business practices

Is conman Trump more famous for lying or not paying his debts? He's declared bankruptcy six times, and a USA Today report found that "Hundreds allege Donald Trump doesn't pay his bills."

In 1990 Trump defaulted on interest payments to his Taj Mahal bondholders "as his finances went into a tailspin," reported The Washington Post.

As for lies, he falsely claimed that Covid was under control when it was about to surge, the election was stolen, he didn't pay hush money to a porn star, he didn't mock a disabled person, he showed disdain for wounded veterans, he tried to overthrow the United States government, and that he didn't rape a woman.

So, it's probably fair to say that Trump lies as much as he fails to make promised payments. This makes it hard for his son Eric to outshine him. Eric gave it his best shot in a tweet today in response to a judge's ruling that his dad is a habitual liar and fraudster, by lying about his father being a liar and a fraudster.

"Today, I lost all faith in the New York legal system," Eric said on Xitter. "Never before have I seen such hatred toward one person by a judge – a coordinated effort with the Attorney General to destroy a man's life, company and accomplishments. We have run an exceptional company – never missing a loan payment, making banks hundreds of millions of dollars, developing some of the most iconic assets in the world. Yet today, the persecution of our family continues…"

In time, Eric's sense of aggrieved victimhood may match that of Daddy's. We're rooting for you, son!