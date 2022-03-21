When given a choice between steak or broccoli, any dog with taste buds will choose steak. But as part of a "taste tournament," this golden retriever had to first taste each food before she was allowed to choose and wolf down her favorite. And the expression on her face — along with the lip flinch — before reluctantly licking the broccoli says it all.
This adorable dog can't hide her disgust of broccoli
