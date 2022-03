As Eric Trump tries to belittle a fit Joe Biden for riding his bike, "my father" aka retiree Donald Trump leers at a woman putting on the golf course. "This would increase the LPGA ratings, even though she'd shoot 190," he says, pointing a finger at the golfer. "The ratings would go skyrocketing."

The man he's talking to, who had been laughing seconds before the comment, drops his smile as if he's been splashed with a bucket of cold water.