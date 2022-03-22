I have loved Buddy Hackett since I first saw The Love Bug. Here the jokes just build and his finale is wonderful.
Buddy Hackett tells Johnny Carson three animal jokes
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- ducks
Check out this duck playing the drums
Apparently ducks like to hang out at music rehearsal studios: READ THE REST
Cook's books "Ducks: And How To Make Them Pay" not about revenge
In 1894, a man named William Cook — yes, really — published a book titled Ducks: And How To Make Them Pay. You can read the whole thing for free at the Internet Archive; or, someone published a hardcover version, if you'd rather read that. But I don't know why you'd want to. Despite the… READ THE REST
Watch this 40-year-old BBC video of a skateboarding duck
Via BBC Archive: Herbie is no ghetto bird, he's a duck that likes to skateboard. There is very little more to say about this famous clip from BBC's off-kilter news and current affairs show, Nationwide. If you're a pro skater, and you're struggling to come up with a name for your new signature trick, you… READ THE REST
Find out why CNN says they'd choose this vacuum over a Dyson
The era of staying home is finally coming to a gradual end, and before you know it, it'll be the season of graduations, weddings, family get-togethers, and more. But with all this excitement means people going through your home, which means having to keep the fridge stocked and your home spotless. After all, the last thing you… READ THE REST
Remote work's here to stay, so upgrade your video chats for $59
Spring of 2020 was a turning point (for obvious reasons). Suddenly, people realized all kinds of things: how germ-ridden most surfaces are, how far apart six feet actually is, and most strikingly for many workers, just how clueless they were about video conference technology. The world of work looks dramatically different today, with many companies opting… READ THE REST
People on Amazon are going nuts over this self-igniting pipe
After the age-old question of whether the chicken or the egg came first, "Do you have a light?" is a close second. And while relying on others for a flame can get awkward, rummaging through your bag for random plastic lighters all the time can be even more annoying. Who wants to keep spending money… READ THE REST