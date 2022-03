In one of several tornadoes in Texas yesterday, a storm chaser caught video of a red pickup truck being flipped on its side and spun like a toy top. The storm then rights the truck, and off it goes on its merry way.

Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

P.S. A commenter of the video posted this fun photo, which doubles as fertile grounds for conspiracy theorists: