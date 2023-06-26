Watch: Tornado chews through Indiana homes in stunning footage (video)

Incredible footage shows a tornado that sprayed debris into the sky as it ripped through a neighborhood in Johnson County, Indiana yesterday (see video below, shot by local Eric Ford, posted by Brian Krassenstein). The tornado damaged at least 75 homes within a 3-mile area, according to ABC News, and power could be down for days.

From ABC:

Michael Pruitt, deputy fire chief of Bargersville, Indiana, told the newspaper a search and rescue operation did not find any deaths or injuries after the fire department responded to a 4:15 p.m. report of a structure collapse resulting from the Johnson County tornado, which he said was on the ground for about 15 minutes.

Bargersville Fire Chief Erik Funkhouser said in a news conference Sunday that at least 75 homes suffered moderate to severe damage in a 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) area as the tornado crossed Indiana State Road 135 in the vicinity of Interstate 69.

"Obviously, this is a very dangerous scene for the area," Funkhouser said. "We have power lines that are down all throughout that 3-mile area."