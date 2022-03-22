Watch these potbelly pigs kick a black bear's ass

In fair New Milford, Connecticut we lay our scene: two pleasantly plump pot belly pigs named Mary and Hammy minding their own business, when a big ol' black bear leaps into their pen and decides to start some shit.

If you 30-50 feral hogs were tough, well, just you wait.

"I am very proud of them because Hammy, the little one especially, he's afraid of his own shadow and the way he came charging out when he seen Mary tussling with the bear," the pigs' human, Rebecca Shaw, told the local NBC affiliate. I'm proud of Hammy, too.