Trump says U.S. grocery stores are out of bread

In this video clip, Trump makes the ludicrous claim that grocery stores are out of bread. I'm sure his cult will believe him even as they go to the supermarket and buy bread from shelves sagging with loaves of bread. "The stores are out of bread," they'll say as they prepare sandwiches and butter their toast.

Trump also complains that he is having a hard time getting furnishings for all the incredible construction projects he's working on. The building materials shortage has nothing to do with Trump's tariffs. It's all Biden's fault! That terrible Marxist communist Biden is ruining everything!