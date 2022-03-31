Russian state TV refers to Tulsi Gabbard as a "Russian agent"

"Russian agent" Tulsi Gabbard has entered Russian state TV's inner circle, along with "co-host" Tucker Carlson and "partner" Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, host Vladimir Soloviev of Russia's propaganda channel referred to former 2020 presidential candidate Gabbard — who has blamed President Biden and NATO for the Russian-Ukraine war — as "our girlfriend Tulsi" (as translated by Russian media analyst Julia Davis). And later, when asked by a panelist if she was "some sort of Russian agent," Soloviev answered "Yes."

Looks like Channel One is giving Fox News a run for its money.

Meanwhile on Russian state TV: Another translated clip of Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard, introduced by state TV host Vladimir Soloviev as "Our girlfriend Tulsi."



After the clip plays, one panelist asks: "Is she some sort of a Russian agent?" The host quickly replies: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/VVNGmtjavU — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 31, 2022

Via HuffPost