Shape-shifter Tulsi Gabbard gushes when Jesse Watters asks if she'd be Trump's VP (video)

Shape-shifter Tulsi Gabbard is hoping to assume yet another identity, this time as Donald Trump's MAGA minion. (Move over, Marge!)

When asked by Fox's Jesse Watters if she would be open to being Trump's Vice President, Hawaii's former Democratic Congresswoman could barely suppress a smile. "I would be open to that. My mission is to serve our country," said the Putin-praising, upcoming Mar-a-Lago speaker. "I want to be in a position to solve problems, Jesse. And we've got a lot of them to solve." Yikes. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

In 2019, the former Hawaii Congresswoman was a Democrat running for president. She even endorsed Joe Biden after she dropped out of the race. Then in 2022 she became an Independent Qnut who reportedly believed that Democrats were "under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers, driven by cowardly wokeness." Now, the ever amorphous opportunist is about to change forms once again — for as long as the shortlist will have her.