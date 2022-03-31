Tucker Carlson lies about bio-weapons in Ukraine. Then he lies about his lie. Then he lies about his lie about his lie. All in one month. Like a carnival-goer who's had one too many whirl-and-hurl rides, this poor sap no longer knows which way he's spinning.
Tucker Carlson's frantic turnabouts on bioweapons is quite a scream
