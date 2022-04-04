This cover of "Never Gonna Give You Up" in the style of Blink-182 is great

Alex Melton has been consistently kicking ass with his YouTube channel of covers songs — mostly either doing popular songs (like Journey) in the style of Blink-182, or doing pop-punk and hip-hop songs as country tunes. He's got a wheelhouse, and god damn, he nails it every time. I don't know if his newly released Rick Astley cover was intended as some sort of meta-April Fool's Joke, but he plays it straight and earnest, and that's part of what makes it so good.

Image: WordRidden / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0)