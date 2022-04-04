When a human discovers pillow stuffing all over the carpet floor and asks the two doggos standing near the scene of the crime, "Who did this?" it doesn't take long to identify the culprit. One of the dogs fesses up in the most humorous way.
When two dogs are asked who made the mess, one can't help but admit to the crime in hilarious video
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- doggos
- dogs
- self-imposed time-outs
Someone pulled their dick out: 2022 Grammy winner Louis C.K. and the #MeToo movement
[Louis C.K. won a Grammy for best comedy album last night, so we thought it would be a good time to share Maureen Hermans's 2018 essay about how Louis C.K.'s multiple sexual assaults led at least one comedian he victimized to abandon her career. — Mark] People make mistakes. They commit crimes. Sometimes they pull… READ THE REST
Unsettling drone video of deserted Shanghai that's currently in lockdown
Shanghai has a population of 26 million people yet this drone footage depicts empty streets and no traffic. China's most populated city is under COVID-19 lockdown once again. From The Guardian: Those who test positive are taken to large quarantine centres. Jane Polubotko, a 30-year-old who works for a local music tech company, was taken… READ THE REST
Man receives 90 Covid-19 shots to sell forged cards
A 60-year-old gentleman in Germany who has received around 90 Covid shots is now under investigation. The man had set up shop, selling forged vaccination cards to unvaxxed customers, but needed authentic vaccine batch numbers to fill his inventory. So he made the rounds, visiting a variety of vaccination centers, which used different brands of… READ THE REST
This teeny-tiny vaporizer's so discreet, you can take it anywhere
One of the greatest things about vape pens is that you can whip them out just about anywhere, whenever the mood strikes. But they're often so big, they're anything but discreet, and it's hard not to call attention to it — and that's the last thing you want to do at a family function or… READ THE REST
Learn how to build your own games for $29 with these complete developer courses
Unless you're taking up unconventional hobbies lately, chances are you've spent some time these past two years tinkering with video games like everyone (and everything) else. Whether you snagged yourself a console during COVID, became more accustomed to PC games, or just enjoy schooling your friends for kicks, being glued to the screen has been a true… READ THE REST
Workout and multitask while sitting with nearly $150 off this seated elliptical
Working out and relaxing while watching TV typically don't go together, but now you can do both simultaneously with the Cubii Smart Sit bundle. This bundle can incorporate your workout into your everyday routine and includes the Cubii Pro seated elliptical, the Cubii Cushii lumbar cushion, and the Cubii workout mat for just $300. After a long… READ THE REST