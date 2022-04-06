Modern games demade for the Apple II

Rob Beschizza

It might be a stretch to call games like The Secret of Monkey Island and Lemmings "modern", but compared to the Apple II they're decades in the future. And yet they and other newer titles are being "demade" to play the old hardware—a painstaking process of compromise, ground-up reimagining and deep expertise in ancient technology. One guy is absolutely on top of the genre: check out Vince Weaver's incredible lineup of Apple II demakes, from Duke Nuke to Doom.