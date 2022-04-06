Video: Man booby-trapped his truck with a flash-bang grenade and… it worked

A Metairie, Louisiana man was frustrated with thieves breaking into his truck so he booby-trapped the vehicle with a flash-bang grenade. While the fellow still had to contend with a broken window (at the very least), we presume he was at least a little satisfied with the outcome as seen in the video above. From WDSU:

The man who rigged the flash bang said he understands this wasn't the best way to go about deterring car burglaries, but was frustrated with how often his truck was broken into it.

NOPD released the following statement about the incident:

"While we understand the frustrations our citizens have with crime, rigging an explosive device to detonate inside a vehicle is illegal and a bad idea.