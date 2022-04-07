Yep, they're making a game where you walk around Myst island playing mini golf. It's an expansion pack for Walkabout Mini Golf, made by its creators under license from Cyan Worlds. A look at it reveals a lowpoly 3D world with uncanny liminal implications—a perfect gaming synergy here is clearly the works. I'm looking forward to stealing a linking book to St. Andrews, trying not to wonder exactly what that is in Achenar's golf bag, chancing across Brad Dourif furiously smashing up a miniature windmill, etc.
Mini golf on Myst Island
