Donald Trump Jr. texted Mark Meadows in 2020 with scheme to overturn election: "We control them all"

CNN just revealed that Donald Trump Jr. sent a text to his daddy's Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows on November 5th, 2020 saying, "We have operational control." This was two days after the presidential election, before all the votes had even been counted.

Junior then proceeded to map out the ways Papa Trump could stay in power "by subverting the Electoral College process," according to CNN.

"It's very simple," Junior texted. "We have multiple paths We control them all. … We have operational control. Total leverage. Moral high ground. POTUS must start second term now."

From CNN:

The November 5 text message outlines a strategy that is nearly identical to what allies of the former President attempted to carry out in the months that followed. Trump Jr. makes specific reference to filing lawsuits and advocating recounts to prevent certain swing states from certifying their results, as well as having a handful of Republican state houses put forward slates of fake "Trump electors." If all that failed, according to the Trump Jr. text, GOP lawmakers in Congress could simply vote to reinstall Trump as President on January 6. "We have operational control Total leverage," the message reads. "Moral High Ground POTUS must start 2nd term now." The text from Trump Jr. is revealing on a number of levels. It shows how those closest to the former President were already exchanging ideas for how to overturn the election months before the January 6 insurrection — and before all the votes were even counted. … The text also adds to a growing body of evidence of how Trump's inner circle was actively engaged in discussing how to challenge the election results. … While Trump Jr. was publicly pushing various voter fraud conspiracy theories and generally casting doubt about the results in states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, his text to Meadows reveals there were other ideas being discussed privately. Specifically, Trump Jr. previews a strategy to supplant authentic electors with fake Republican electors in a handful of states. That plan was eventually orchestrated and carried out by allies of the former President, and overseen by his then-attorney Rudy Giuliani. In his text to Meadows, Trump Jr. identifies two key dates in December that serve as deadlines for states to certify their electoral results and compel Congress to accept them. Though the dates are largely ceremonial, in his text Trump Jr. appears to point to them as potential weaknesses to be exploited by casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election results. …

Meadows' attorney George Terwilliger declined to comment for the CNN story.