This cute little kitty jumped into a refrigerator shelf when the door was opened, and when her human friends tried to remove her, she threw a fit and tried to hide behind some yogurt containers. It took considerable effort to get her out, and the man who removed her suffered bites and scratches.
This cat wants to stay in refrigerator, and will attack anyone trying to remove her
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
Protect yourself from roadside disasters with this handy warning device
Driving can be intimidating once you know just how dangerous it can be. And while the act of driving itself could be hazardous, you may still be in danger even if you pull off to the side of the road. This makes the prospect of a roadside emergency all the scarier, but it doesn't have to be! Fortunately,… READ THE REST
Marjorie "Snowflake" Greene got the Jimmy Kimmel treatment after calling police on him
"Snowciopath" Marjorie Taylor Greene has no qualms about posting photos of herself holding a sniper rifle pointed at three Democratic House members. But make a joke about her, and off she marches to the U.S. Capitol police to file a complaint. As she did this week when Jimmy Kimmel made a "Where is Will Smith… READ THE REST
Happy 45th birthday to the Clash's first album
The Clash released their first album on April 8, 1977 in the UK on CBS records. The recording budget was £4,000. The album didn't come out in the United States until 1979, after the release of Give 'Em Enough Rope. Wikipedia: In his 1979 consumer guide for The Village Voice, critic Robert Christgau gave the album's US release… READ THE REST
This top-rated six-course bundle can get you closer to becoming a cyber security pro
From hackers to competitors, there are many reasons why protecting a business in cyberspace is incredibly important. That's why the demand for online security experts is so high, as most companies store invaluable data, important tax information, funds, and more in the digital space. And if you're looking to become a cyber security expert, understanding the… READ THE REST
Have your meat and eat it too with 10% off this wireless meat thermometer set
Got meat? Yeah, we've all been ready for the moment we can throw that rack of ribs on the BBQ and head to the backyard to take a dip. And since this winter has felt frustratingly long, virtually nothing can stop you from enjoying warm weather activities… except dried-out meat when you're just trying to enjoy… READ THE REST
Having trouble hitting the hay? This organic CBD spray might help, and it's 25% off
Over-the-counter and prescription sleeping pills can be hard on your body and simply delay an existing problem with your sleep or overall health. The short-term boost is just not worth it. Alternatively, cannabidiol (CBD) might offer the same benefits without drawbacks. This may include mental clarity, help with stress and anxiety, and enhanced long-term sleep. One way you… READ THE REST