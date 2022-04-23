On this day in 1982, Clive Sinclair released the ZX Spectrum (previously), whose sleek design and inexpensive price made it an explosive success the world over—only the Commodore 64 and perhaps the Apple II outsold it—and inspired a generation of British bedroom programmers. It never truly went away, either, inspiring a stream of hacks and modern revivals to this day. Even its notorious graphical shortcomings have evolved into a mature aesthetic.
The ZX Spectrum, a classic UK 8-bit computer, is 40 years old today
