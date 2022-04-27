Someone is serializing Dracula in real time over email

Bram Stoker's Dracula is a famous example of epistolary novel — a fictional story told entirely through letters, newspaper clippings, diaries, and other "first-hand accounts" as conveyed by the people in the story. In this particular case, all of the entries are dated between May 3 and November 10, creating a clear timeline of events.

So web designer Matt Kirkland has decided to take the entire book and convert it into a Substack newsletter, with each short section sent to your inbox on the day it happened, creating a real-time reading experience that also breaks the book into smaller, more easily digestible pieces to read. He's essentially serializing a public domain text. It's a cool idea, and I'm just mad I didn't think of it myself!

Image: Public Domain via Pixabay